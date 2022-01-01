You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.2% Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 3 4

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 W 100 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800M 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 145 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 2321 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 2581 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2560 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +130% 16.4 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.9 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.