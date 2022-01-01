Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition vs Strix G15 G513 (2022)

72 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 3 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 145 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 2321 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 2581 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

