Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58

63 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (151.4 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-58

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches		 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm
14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~68.7%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 100 / 280 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

