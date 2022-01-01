You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm

15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.1% Side bezels 6 mm 10.4 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space 100% 55% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time 3 ms 16 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) n/a Nitro 5 AN517-54 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 100 / 280 W 135 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) +123% 7.12 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-54 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.