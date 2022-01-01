Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 G713 or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

55 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 57.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 G713
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6800 RPM -
Noise level 49.9 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 1243:1
sRGB color space 100% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 73.5% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time 23 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 240 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 73.5 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

