You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 57.5 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm

15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.1% Side bezels 6 mm 10.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6800 RPM - Noise level 49.9 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1424:1 1243:1 sRGB color space 100% 55% Adobe RGB profile 73.5% 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time 23 ms 16 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G17 G713 300 nits Nitro 5 AN517-54 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 57.5 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 240 W 135 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 50 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ROG Strix G17 G713 3.195 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-54 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 73.5 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.