ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

64 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 59 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (143.7 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 G713
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 282 mm (11.1 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 24.6 mm (0.97 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~72.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5300 RPM -
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.5% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 240 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +285%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

