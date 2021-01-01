ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
- Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (143.7 vs 172.7 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
|22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5300 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.5%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 240 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G17 G713 +92%
8534
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix G17 G713 +12%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G17 G713 +117%
4644
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
