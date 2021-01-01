Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 G713 or Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

62 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
VS
73 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
From $2500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 74 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1500 grams less (around 3.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (172.7 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 74 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 G713
vs
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches		 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~64.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6800 RPM -
Noise level 49.9 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.5% -
Response time 23 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 240 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 73.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

