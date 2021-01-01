ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1500 grams less (around 3.31 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (172.7 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
- Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 74 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
|400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~64.6%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6800 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|49.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1424:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.5%
|-
|Response time
|23 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 240 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7519
9242
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1329
1623
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11811
13551
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
17.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|73.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 7.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
