ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

63 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
64 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 49.9 Wh
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 79% sharper screen – 227 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 42% more compact case (100.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 G713
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6800 RPM -
Noise level 49.9 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 73.5% -
Response time 23 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 240 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 10 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ROG Strix G17 G713 +23%
3.195 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 73.5 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

