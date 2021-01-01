ROG Strix G17 G713 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 100 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (136.7 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~86.2% Side bezels 6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6800 RPM - Noise level 49.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1424:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 73.5% - Response time 23 ms - Max. brightness ROG Strix G17 G713 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 150 / 240 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 50 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ROG Strix G17 G713 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 73.5 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.