Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.2% Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 4 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6800 RPM - Noise level 49.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1424:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.5% - Response time 23 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G17 G713 300 nits ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 150 / 240 W 100 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 50 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ROG Strix G17 G713 3.195 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) +123% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 73.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.9 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

