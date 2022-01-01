Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 G713 or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

55 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 G713
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6800 RPM -
Noise level 49.9 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.5% -
Response time 23 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 240 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) +123%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 73.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
