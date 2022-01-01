ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
|354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6800 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|49.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1424:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.5%
|-
|Response time
|23 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 240 W
|100 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1243
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7147
10136
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1329
1736
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11811
15457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|73.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1