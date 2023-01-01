Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G18 or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G18 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

60 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G18
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Asus ROG Strix G18
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
Battery
58.2 Wh
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G18 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G18
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 64 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 45% more compact case (100.1 vs 181.8 square inches)
  • 80% sharper screen – 227 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G18
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 1
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1658:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ROG Strix G18
300 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 24 8
L3 Cache 30 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
ROG Strix G18 +137%
7.12 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
