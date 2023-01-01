You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Battery - 64 Wh 90 Wh 58.2 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G18 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 64 against 58.2 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 45% more compact case (100.1 vs 181.8 square inches)

80% sharper screen – 227 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm

15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 1 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 18 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 126 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time 7 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G18 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 90 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Strix G18 +137% 7.12 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.