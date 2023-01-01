You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Battery - 64 Wh 90 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G18 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 102% sharper screen – 254 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)

102% sharper screen – 254 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (107.1 vs 181.8 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (107.1 vs 181.8 square inches) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm

15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 18 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 126 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness ROG Strix G18 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 90 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 95 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76 GPU performance ROG Strix G18 +5% 7.12 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.