60 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G18
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix G18
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Display
3024 x 1964
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G18 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G18
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 102% sharper screen – 254 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (107.1 vs 181.8 square inches)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G18
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 18 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness
ROG Strix G18
300 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 30 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76
GPU performance
ROG Strix G18 +5%
7.12 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

