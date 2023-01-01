You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery - 64 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

50% sharper screen – 189 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (133.8 vs 181.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm

15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches Area 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~86% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 3

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 18 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 126 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G18 300 nits ROG Flow X16 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 240 / 280 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 24 20 L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ROG Strix G18 +1% 1966 ROG Flow X16 (2023) 1954 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ROG Strix G18 +11% 16269 ROG Flow X16 (2023) 14688 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Strix G18 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2023) +17% 8.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

