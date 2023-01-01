Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) vs Strix G18
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (142.1 vs 181.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G18
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
|399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches
|Area
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|3
|Noise level
|39.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|18 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|126 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 240 / 280 W
|240 / 280 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix G18 +10%
1966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G18 +30%
16269
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
