You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2% Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 39.9 dB 50.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 300 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 75.3% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) n/a ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 100 / 240 / 280 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 721 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 74.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.9 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.