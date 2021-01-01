ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 300 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 75.3% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 721 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 130 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 +165% 13.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2W, 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 74.9 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.