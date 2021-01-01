Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.5 dB -

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 300 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 721 gramm -

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 130 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 +165%
13.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 74.9 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
