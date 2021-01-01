ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Width
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|45 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9219
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5389
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.9 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
