ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

76 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
76 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
From $1499
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 354 mm (13.94 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 27.2 mm (1.07 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 45 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

