82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • 44% sharper screen – 189 versus 131 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144.9 vs 181.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches		 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~74%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 13.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 131 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
1100 nits
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
24.7 TFLOPS
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

