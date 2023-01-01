Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (144.9 vs 182.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~69.9%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|-
|68.2 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1195:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|60.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|58.9%
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|180 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|787 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +23%
2154
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +106%
23158
11235
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +16%
2136
1839
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +128%
30745
13487
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
