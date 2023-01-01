Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix SCAR 16 or Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (144.9 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix SCAR 16
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~69.9%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1034 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 32 20
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 73.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.3 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 or Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 or Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
4. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 or Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
5. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or Dell Alienware m15 R7
7. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
8. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or Nitro 5 AN515-58
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский