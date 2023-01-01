You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 398-542% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 398-542% higher FPS Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1260 grams less (around 2.78 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1260 grams less (around 2.78 lbs) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (101.4 vs 144.9 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (101.4 vs 144.9 square inches) 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time 3 ms 29 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix SCAR 16 +120% 1100 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 330 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 175 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance ROG Strix SCAR 16 +723% 24.7 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 1 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.