You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 216-295% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 90 against 62 watt-hours

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (102.9 vs 144.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~78.4% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1433:1 sRGB color space - 98.2% Adobe RGB profile - 69.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix SCAR 16 +120% 1100 nits ROG Flow X13 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 330 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 360 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 175 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40 GPU performance ROG Strix SCAR 16 +393% 24.7 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.