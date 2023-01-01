Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix SCAR 16 or ROG Flow X13 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Flow X13 (2023)

82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
VS
63 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Flow X13 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 131-179% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 90 against 75 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (98.3 vs 144.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix SCAR 16
vs
ROG Flow X13 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches		 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm
11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.1%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 100 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +238%
24.7 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 (2023)
7.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) and Strix SCAR 16 or ask any questions
