Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Flow Z13 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1320 grams less (around 2.91 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (96.4 vs 144.9 square inches)
- 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|3
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|20
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +25%
2154
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +91%
23158
12110
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +21%
2136
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +89%
30745
16297
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
