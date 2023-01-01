Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix SCAR 16 or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Strix G15 G513 (2022)

82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix SCAR 16
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 4
Noise level - 48 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +267%
1100 nits
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +247%
24.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
2. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
3. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
4. HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
5. Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
6. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7. Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
8. Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Strix SCAR 16 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский