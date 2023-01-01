Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
- Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|4
|Noise level
|-
|48 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|100 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +28%
2154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +125%
23158
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +34%
2136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +103%
30745
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
