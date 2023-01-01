Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) or ROG Flow X16 (2023) – what's better?

75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
VS
73 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
Display 2560 x 1440
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Flow X16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
vs
ROG Flow X16 (2023)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~86%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 16 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 32 20
L3 Cache 64 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +198%
24.7 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X16 (2023)
8.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
