Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) vs Strix G15 G513 (2022)

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 48 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 64 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +247%
24.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
