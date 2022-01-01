Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (155.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|-
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
|403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level
|39.9 dB
|48.6 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1175:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|37.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|36.7%
|Response time
|3 ms
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 280 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|582 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1992
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15152
6037
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1901
1464
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20794
10632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC295
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
