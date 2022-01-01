Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

73 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 12900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (155.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight - 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches		 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 39.9 dB 48.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1175:1
sRGB color space 100% 55.3%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time 3 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 100 / 280 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) +21%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC295
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

