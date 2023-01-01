Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

68 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (136.7 vs 172.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 39.9 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 280 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 48 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.8 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
2. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Pro 16 (2021)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Pro 14 (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Air (M2, 2022)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Pro 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский