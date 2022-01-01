Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Strix G17 Advantage Edition

73 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) and Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight - 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 4 3
Noise level 39.9 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 100 / 280 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 145 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX AMD Switchable Graphics
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or Dell Alienware m17 R4
2. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
3. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
4. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
5. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
6. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
7. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
8. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский