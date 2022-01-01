You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.2% Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 4 4 Noise level 39.9 dB 39.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 300 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 75.3% Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 100 / 280 W 100 / 240 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Optical drive No No Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

