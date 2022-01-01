Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

71 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight - 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches		 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 39.9 dB 51.3 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1321:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 72.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 71%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 100 / 280 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 704 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 73.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
3. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs Alienware m17 R4
4. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
5. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
6. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs ROG Strix G17 G713
7. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Blade 17 (2021)
8. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs GP76 Leopard
9. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs TUF Gaming A17 FA706
10. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Alienware m17 R3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский