ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

71 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
VS
60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
From $2700
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.3 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1321:1 1243:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 72.2% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 71% 36.7%
Response time 3 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 704 gramm 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +106%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 73.7 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

