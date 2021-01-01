ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (114.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
- 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|62.6 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|76%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|77%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|0 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.9 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7800
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
