You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (145.2 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm

14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.2% Side bezels 6 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 51.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1321:1 - sRGB color space 99.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 72.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 71% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 300 nits Predator Triton 500 SE +317% 1250 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 704 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 115-130 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +10% 13.8 TFLOPS Predator Triton 500 SE 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 73.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.