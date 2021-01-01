Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (145.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches		 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 51.3 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1321:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 72.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 704 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +10%
13.8 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 73.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
