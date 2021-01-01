ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (145.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 282 x 27.5 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches
|358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|51.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1321:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|72.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|71%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|704 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8446
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1645
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13065
12506
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115-130 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|73.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.9 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
