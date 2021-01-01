Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

71 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
From $2700
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (134.5 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.3 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1321:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 72.2% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 71% 66.6%
Response time 3 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 704 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +879%
13.8 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 73.7 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

