ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (134.5 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~82.3% Side bezels 6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51.3 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1321:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 72.2% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 71% 66.6% Response time 3 ms 26 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 300 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 704 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 115-130 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 3840 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +879% 13.8 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 73.7 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.