You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~86% Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 130° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 51.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 300 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 1321:1 - sRGB color space 99.4% - Adobe RGB profile 72.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 71% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 300 nits ROG Flow X16 (2022) +267% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 704 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 115-130 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +59% 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W, 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 73.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.