ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
VS
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
vs
ROG Flow X16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~86%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 130° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 51.3 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 300 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1321:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 72.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
300 nits
ROG Flow X16 (2022) +267%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 704 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +59%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X16 (2022)
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 73.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

