ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Strix G17 G713
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
|24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|73.5%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|150 / 240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.9 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1538
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8572
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
579
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5021
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
