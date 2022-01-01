Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 12900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
vs
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 51.3 dB 39.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1321:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 72.2% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 71% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 704 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 73.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
2. Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
3. MSI GP76 Leopard vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
4. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
5. Dell Alienware m17 R3 vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
6. Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
7. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский