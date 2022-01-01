You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.2% Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 51.3 dB 39.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 300 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1321:1 - sRGB color space 99.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 72.2% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 71% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 300 nits ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 704 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 115-130 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W, 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 73.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.