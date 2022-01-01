You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 152-208% higher FPS

Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours

49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (136.7 vs 172.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~86.2% Side bezels 6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1% Response time 3 ms 67 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 280 / 330 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 150 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 64 GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +277% 19.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.