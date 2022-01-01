Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 282-385% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 90 against 62 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (102.9 vs 172.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 75%
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 280 / 330 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +513%
19.6 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
2. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
3. Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) or Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
4. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
7. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский