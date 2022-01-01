You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~86% Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 4 3

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte - Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) n/a ROG Flow X16 (2022) 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 280 / 330 W 240 / 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 150 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +125% 19.6 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.