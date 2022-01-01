You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.2% Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 48 dB 50.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 300 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1100:1 - sRGB color space 97% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70.9% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 73% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) 300 nits ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 280 / 330 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 907 gramm 721 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +42% 19.6 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81 dB 74.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.9 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 7.8 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

