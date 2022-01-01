Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) vs Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
|354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|4
|4
|Noise level
|-
|39.9 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|100 / 240 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14379
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2038
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17512
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
19.6 TFLOPS
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
