Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) vs Strix SCAR 16

72 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) and Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (144.9 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 3
Noise level 48 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1100:1 -
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 / 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 907 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
19.6 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +26%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

