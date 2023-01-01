Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix SCAR 18 or Nitro 5 AN517-55 – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55

77 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 32% sharper screen – 168 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix SCAR 18
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-55

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91 inches		 400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches
Area 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~69.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 68.2 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1195:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 60.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 58.9%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +67%
500 nits
Nitro 5 AN517-55
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 180 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 787 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
ROG Strix SCAR 18 +247%
24.7 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-55
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Strix SCAR 18 or XPS 17 9720 (2022)
2. ROG Strix SCAR 18 or ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
3. ROG Strix SCAR 18 or Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
4. ROG Strix SCAR 18 or Blade 18
5. Nitro 5 AN517-55 or Nitro 5 AN517-54
6. Nitro 5 AN517-55 or Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский