You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Apple M1 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 237-323% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 90 against 49.9 watt-hours

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1190 grams less (around 2.62 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.1 vs 149.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 268 x 20.9 mm

14.17 x 10.55 x 0.82 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% - Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 n/a Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 930 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 115-130 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 +431% 13.8 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.