ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 237-323% higher FPS
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.1 vs 149.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 268 x 20.9 mm
14.17 x 10.55 x 0.82 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 53.5 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 88.3%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 930 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

