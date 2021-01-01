ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
From $3700
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
- 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (136.4 vs 149.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|268 mm (10.55 inches)
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|Thickness
|2.09 mm (0.08 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|965 cm2 (149.5 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.6%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|3 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|280 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|359 gramm
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1280
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
