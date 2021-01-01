Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
From $3700
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (136.4 vs 149.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 268 mm (10.55 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 2.09 mm (0.08 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.6% ~84.3%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 3 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 280 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 2x2W, 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
4. Dell XPS 17 9700 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
8. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский