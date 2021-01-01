ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 vs Strix Scar 15 G533
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|268 mm (10.55 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|2.09 mm (0.08 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|965 cm2 (149.5 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.6%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|75.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
|240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
