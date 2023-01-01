Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) or ROG Strix G16 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) vs Strix G16

81 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G16
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) and Strix G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
vs
ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +267%
1100 nits
ROG Strix G16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 W 240 / 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 64 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +136%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G16
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
